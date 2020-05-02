Two terrorists killed in Egypt

CAIRO: The Egyptian army killed two suspected jihadists on Friday in restive North Sinai, a day after a blast targeted an armoured vehicle, a military spokesman said.

Army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said the suspects died in an exchange of fire in a farming area of the region in eastern Egypt, and that arms, ammunition and walkie-talkies were seized. Egypt’s army said on Thursday that 10 soldiers, including an officer, were killed or wounded in an explosion that day targeting an armoured vehicle near Bir al-Abed in North Sinai.

It gave no further details Friday on the army’s casualties. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended his condolences to the victims on Twitter. North Sinai has been at the centre of a long-running Islamist insurgency spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.