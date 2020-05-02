Shirlie Kemp records We’ll Meet Again cover with D-Day Darlings

The singing group, who competed on the ITV reality show in 2018, are joined by the former Wham! backing singer on a cover of the Dame Vera Lynn song

Britain’s Got Talent finalists The D-Day Darlings have recorded a version of We’ll Meet Again with Shirlie Kemp.

Kemp, who is married to Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, appears in a “make do and mend” music video encouraging people to keep in touch with their loved ones during the lockdown.

The original track has enjoyed a resurgence amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the Queen referencing it during her April address to the nation.

The D-Day Darlings’ version features on an expanded version of their album I’ll Remember You, which is being released to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Kemp said: “We’ll Meet Again is such a powerful message to friends, families and loved ones, especially as our generation is going through an unprecedented time. I don’t think there was a more fitting song to sing at this time of great separation.”

D-Day Darlings founder Katie Ashby said: “We’ll Meet Again is one of my most favourite songs and to have the opportunity to release this wonderful song, with such a strong message, through these dark days is so poignant.

“We’re so proud to have the beautiful Shirlie Kemp joining us on this song, she truly is a Darling and, with a shared passion for our cause, we felt there was no-one more fitting to join us on our album.”

The D-Day Darlings, who perform in period military uniforms, began as a trio singing in elderly care homes a decade ago. Ashby later recruited additional members from all around the country before auditioning for the 12th series of Britain’s Got Talent. The deluxe version of I’ll Remember You is out on May 8.