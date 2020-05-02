Jono lance leaves Worcester for Edinburgh

EDINBURGH: Australian stand-off Jono Lance will join Edinburgh from Worcester next season, the Scottish club have announced. The 29-year-old, a Super Rugby winner with both the Queensland Reds and New South Wales Waratahs, has spent the past two and a half seasons with Worcester, making 30 appearances and scoring 82 points.

However, he said was now keen to play in the Guinness PRO14 and target Champions Cup rugby.

Lance said: “The style of rugby Edinburgh have been playing is something that excites me and to have coaches who feel that you can be a big part of developing that brand of rugby was something I wanted to be a massive part of.”