Premier League clubs committed to finishing 2019-20 season

LONDON: Premier League clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic at a shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

Top-flight sides were briefed on the league’s ‘Project Restart’ plans, with the professional game in England having been suspended since March 13.

The league stressed that any return to training and match action would only happen if the Government gave the go-ahead.

A statement read: “The league and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.

“The league welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning. No decisions were taken at today’s shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding Project Restart. It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

“The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.”

The English top-flight is facing an eye-watering estimated loss of around Â£1 billion ($1.25 billion) if no more football is played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing the 92 remaining games behind closed doors would mitigate that loss, avoiding the need to repay hundreds of millions to broadcasters.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are on the brink of their first league title for 30 years and there are many other issues to resolve, including Champions League qualification and relegation.

But the English top-flight faces huge logistical difficulties in its attempts to return to action, with Britain one of the countries worst-hit by COVID-19.

“Obviously, the majority of players are scared but above all because they have children, babies and family, they might live with their parents,” Aguero told Spanish show El Chiringuito TV.

“If we return I am sure everyone will be tense because the minute one person starts to feel ill, it will be ‘what’s going on there?’.”

Players would potentially face weeks away from their families, quarantined in hotels.

“I am hoping that it doesn’t come that scenario,” said Brighton striker Glenn Murray. “That is far-fetched, to spend eight weeks away from your family is quite a big ask.”

Murray also labelled the idea that players could be asked to wear face masks during training sessions as “farcical”.