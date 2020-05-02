Bollywood star Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. He was known for his impeccable acting. He showed great acting skills during his acting career spread over three decades. Paan Singh Tumar and The Lunchbox are considered classic movies where he displayed his acting prowess.

Irrfan Khan was a committed and dedicated actor. His death has created a void which will be very difficult to fill in near future. May his soul rest in peace.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad