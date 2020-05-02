close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 2, 2020

Irrfan Khan

Newspost

 
May 2, 2020

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. He was known for his impeccable acting. He showed great acting skills during his acting career spread over three decades. Paan Singh Tumar and The Lunchbox are considered classic movies where he displayed his acting prowess.

Irrfan Khan was a committed and dedicated actor. His death has created a void which will be very difficult to fill in near future. May his soul rest in peace.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost