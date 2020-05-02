Shibli urges opposition to play role ‘within democratic norms’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz has urged the opposition to play its role “within the realm of democratic norms and values” as he said talks to finalise standard operating procedures (SOPs) to summon a parliament session were in an advanced stage.

Replying to a question at his maiden news conference, he said the government wanted to hold the sessions of both the National Assembly and the Senate, but it was vital to adopt precautionary measures in the given situation when NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

He said it was important to call the sessions of the two Houses of the Parliament as approval of certain bills, which were going to lapse, was necessary.

“The opposition is a part and parcel of the political system and the government welcomes its constructive criticism which proves helpful in improving the standard of governance and transparency,” he said, adding: “The opposition should play its role within the realm of democratic norms and values.”

The information minister further said the federal government adopted the concept of “smart lockdown” to protect the daily wagers and labourers from the impacts of coronavirus. The country could not afford a complete lockdown due to the economic situation and even the developed states were also opting for the smart lockdown to keep their economic wheels running, he added.

“Now there is a realisation on the importance of striking a balance between the lockdown and revival of economic activities to save the vulnerable segments of society from hunger and starvation.”

Faraz said a strategy was being finalised for reopening the industrial sector and appealed to the people related to the industries to take precautionary measures in this regard.

The Prime Minister wanted that the lockdown should be eased to some extent so that the country’s economy could grow, he said, adding the welfare of workers and labourers had always remained the topmost priority of the government.

“Even before the coronavirus outbreak, welfare of workers and labourers was the main focus of the government’s planning under the vision of Prime Minister Khan.”

Referring to the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the information minister said the government had effectively highlighted the lingering dispute and the plight of besieged Kashmiris since India unilaterally revoked the autonomous status of the state in August last year, at the world forums, including the United Nations.

Prime Minister Khan had raised his voice regarding Kashmir on all relevant forums and his speech in the General Assembly on the issue had become part of the history, he added.

Replying to a question, Faraz said it was the Prime Minister’s prerogative to change his team members keeping in view the situation and interests of the country. He expressed the commitment to transform the Information Ministry as per the modern requirements, besides enhancing its outreach to project the national interests and the country’s image.