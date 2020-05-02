SBP bumps up hospitals’ finance ceiling amid virus crisis

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday enhanced the financing limit of a single hospital or medical Centre under its Refinance Facility for Combating Covid-19 (RFCC) from Rs200 million to Rs500 million.

RFCC is an emergency funding facility to support hospitals and medical Centres to develop their capacities for treatment of infected patients of Covid-19, said a news release.

According to the statement, the financing under this facility is being made available by the SBP at 0 per cent to banks that can charge a maximum rate of 3 per cent per annum to hospitals and medical Centres.

The SBP has continuously been improving features of this facility to ensure timely financial support to hospitals and medical Centres engaged in combating Covid-19. So far, financing of Rs2.2 billion for 11 hospitals or medical Centres has been approved, whereas financing requests of Rs3.6 billion for 23 hospitals or medical Centres are being processed by the banks. With enhancement of financing limit, it is expected that large scale facilities will be created for treating Covid-19 patients by using subsidised funding being extended under this facility.