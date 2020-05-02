Inflation slide to continue in coming months, says Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday the inflation rate in the country was showing a sharp decline for past three months and the declining trend would continue in the months to come.

“The Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) fell to 8.5 per cent in April, this is the third successive month of sharp decline in inflation, with CPI dropping by more than 6 per cent in last three months,” he said in a tweet.

Umar said with the sharp reduction in petroleum prices on May 1, the May inflation would be still lower.