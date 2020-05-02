Nawaz’s surgery put off due to virus, says Maryam

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has said her father’s surgery has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Doctors say he is a high risk patient which is why every kind of precaution needs to be taken,” she said in a statement on Twitter. “His treatment continues,” added Maryam. She requested everyone to keep Sharif in their prayers during Ramadan.