close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 2, 2020

Nawaz’s surgery put off due to virus, says Maryam

Top Story

 
May 2, 2020

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has said her father’s surgery has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Doctors say he is a high risk patient which is why every kind of precaution needs to be taken,” she said in a statement on Twitter. “His treatment continues,” added Maryam. She requested everyone to keep Sharif in their prayers during Ramadan.

Latest News

More From Top Story