Fans barred from Hungarian Grand Prix - organisers

PARIS: The Hungarian Grand Prix on August 2 will be staged without fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Friday.

The race at the Hungaroring is following the example set by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and the truncated F1 season’s new curtain-raiser in Austria as likely to go ahead but in front of empty grandstands.

“It has now become clear that we cannot hold the 35th Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix in front of spectators despite all our efforts,” a statement from race organisers announced.

The statement added that this decision was necessary to protect the health of fans and circuit staff alike.