Badminton’s 2021 world c’ships delayed by 3 months

Paris: Next year’s badminton world championships in Spain, initially scheduled for August 2021, will instead run from November 29-December 5, the sport’s governing body announced Friday.
The decision to delay the competition in Huelva was taken to avoid a clash with the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The new schedule will allow players to have a clear focus for 2021 in which they will have dual objectives of both the Olympic Games and World Championships,” the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.