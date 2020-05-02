Three sports projects in Karachi delayed because of corona

KARACHI: At least three big sports development projects in Karachi-- completed more than 90 percent, remain stalled because of coronavirus lockdown, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Work at the PSB-owned multipurpose boxing gymnasium at National Sports Training and Coaching Centre (NSTCC) was near completion when it was stopped because of coronavirus cases.

Sources said that if not for the lockdown, the project at NSTCC would have been completed.

Similar is the case of projects at KMC sports complex at Kashmir Road. Early this year, work had been started after a couple of years break, but then lockdown meant the work was stopped once again.

Work at the KMC sports complex projects was also more than 90 percent completed. The projects had earlier been delayed due to lack of funds and death of a contractor.

The KMC sports department officials said they were waiting for the situation to get back to normal to restart the work.

The third big sports project halted is at the NED Univeristy, where a red tartan track, imported from the Netherlands, is being laid.

A synthetic football turf has already been laid at the university.

The track was to be laid before Ramazan, but the work was stopped because of the lockdown.

NED University administration is also developing a first-class level cricket ground and several other sports facilities.

The tartan track was is a longstanding necessity of the city as the PSB authorities in Islamabad have failed to replace the two decades old track at NSTCC.