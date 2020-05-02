close
Sat May 02, 2020
AFP
May 2, 2020

Taylor wins top award

Sports

AFP
May 2, 2020

WELLINGTON: Veteran batsman Ross Taylor won New Zealand Cricket’s top award for the third time on Friday and vowed to bat on until the 2023 World Cup in India.

The 36-year-old was awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal in a virtual ceremony held online because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Taylor was a key part of the Black Caps’ run to a second consecutive World Cup final last July, where they lost to England on the back of an obscure boundary count-back rule. In the past 12 months, he also became New Zealand’s most prolific Test run-scorer and entered the record books as the first cricketer to play 100 internationals in all three formats. “It’s been an amazing year, it’s been full of ups and downs,” he said.

After back-to-back defeats in World Cup deciders, Taylor is hoping it’s third time lucky as he targets the 2023 tournament to be held in India. “The biggest thing, I think, is the hunger and the mental motivation to keep getting better, if that’s still there then age is just a number,” he told reporters.

