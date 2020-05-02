Use of saliva, sweat to shine ball banned in Australia

SYDNEY: Shining the cricket ball with saliva or sweat will be restricted in Australia under a framework released by the federal government about the staged return of both professional and recreational sport amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines, drawn up by the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in conjunction with medical experts, sporting bodies and federal and state governments, outline a staged return to play at all levels, hastened by the desires of the winter football codes in particular to return in time to salvage some of their seasons. Cricket Australia’s chief medical officer John Orchard was involved in the preparation of the framework.

They will have international implications, and follow the revelation on Cricinfo last week that cricket administrators were actively considering the possibility of allowing the ball to be polished with artificial substances to reduce the risks associated with using saliva on the ball and then passing it around the field of play.

Under the AIS framework, restrictions on sport are currently outlined as being at ‘Level A’ restricting all training except that of the individual kind. But there will soon be a move to ‘Level B’, potentially little more than a week from now, which will allow the following: “Nets — batters facing bowlers. Limit bowlers per net. Fielding sessions — unrestricted. No warm up drills involving unnecessary person-person contact. No shining cricket ball with sweat/saliva during training.”

The third and final ‘Level C’, to be permitted later in the year, is outlined as: “Full training and competition. No ball shining with sweat/saliva in training.”

These step by step returns will run alongside government decisions about when and how. The NRL is set to be the first sport to return to action, having flagged a May 28 return date for the competition, which will be reduced to 20 rounds. The AFL is currently debating some of the lo­g­istical issues around its own return. Intriguingly, cricket as a non-contact sport may be permitted to return before the winter codes, leaving the northern states open to play.