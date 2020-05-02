Shoaib receives notice from Rizvi

ISLAMABAD: Former paceman Shoaib Akhtar in a tweet on Friday confirmed that he has received a legal notice from Pakistan Cricket Board’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi.

“I have received a notice from Tafazzul and that is full of lies and fabrications. I have engaged Salman K Niazi as my lawyer to send a befitting legal reply on my behalf to the said notice. I stand by my words regarding incompetence and unsatisfactory performance of Rizvi,” Shoaib stated in his tweet.

Rizvi has sought Rs100 million compensation along with unconditional apology from Shoaib for his outburst on TV channels.