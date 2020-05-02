Hiring process for key PCB posts gains momentum

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received around 250 applications from locals as well as foreigners for the four key posts of Director High Performance, Head of High Performance Coaching, Head of International Players Development and Manager of High Performance Operation.

The PCB has recently advertised these posts and a good numbers of foreigners have also showed their interest in the hiring process.

“Yes, we received an encouraging response as around 250 applications have been received so far and that include a good number from foreign aspirants,” an official of the PCB HR Department, when contacted, said.

He added that short-listing process will be completed in due course before sending the interview calls to the suitable candidates for each post.

“There is a long way to go as besides conducting their interviews, these aspirants will also be asked to give presentations as required for all such important posts.”

The PCB cricket operations department is somewhat giving a barren look following the decision from Mudassar Nazar to part ways with the PCB. Haroon Rashid and Ali Zia have also left the board and so are some highly-qualified regional coaches including Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Azam.

Instead of looking for some indigenous resources, it seems the PCB has decided to go for Australian model of cricket operations, making their mind to hire high performance individuals from abroad.

‘The News’ has learnt that an Australia-based cricket official has been tipped to replace Mudassar Nazar as the NCA director. “The post may be given some other name but Australia-based official is likely to take over the charge.”

David Parsons, a former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spin bowling coach, has already been tipped to join the PCB as consultant or to overlook the High Performance System which is under consideration for future Pakistan cricket.

Though the PCB has been denying that it gave any future role to Parsons, it is learnt the former ECB official will be seen joining the PCB soon in the capacity of a consultant.