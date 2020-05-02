Pakistan displaced from top slot in T20Is

RAWALPINDI: The annual update in the International Cricket Council’s men’s team rankings for the three formats has seen Pakistan being displaced from their top position in the Twenty20 Internationals.

After the update was carried out on Friday, which eliminates results from 2016-17, Pakistan are now in fourth place with 260 points. The Greenshirts had overtaken New Zealand to reach the top in cricket’s shortest format in January 2018 and spent 27 months there. The latest update rates all matches played since May 2019 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.

The new T20I team rankings have seen plenty of changes. Australia (278) top the list for the first time since the T20I rankings were intr­oduced in 2011. England have moved into second position with 268 points while India are up one place to third, just two points behind.

Afghanistan are down from seventh to 10th while Bulgaria are the biggest gainers, up 12 places to 51st in the 84-country list of teams that played the requisite six matches in the past three years.

When the global T20I rankings were launched 12 months ago, there were 80 ranked teams. Since then seven teams have joined the table (Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Turkey), while three countries (France, Isle of Man and Israel) have lost their rankings having played insufficient matches.

Pakistan are in seventh position in the Test rankings and hold sixth place on the One-Day International ladder.

Meanwhile, Australia have moved to the top of the Test and Twenty20 International rankings while England continue to lead the men’s One-Day International standings after the annual update.

Australia (116) have taken over from India as the top ranked side in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place. India are now third with 114 points.

With only two points separating them, this is the second closest the top three teams have been since the Test rankings were launched in 2003. The closest for the top three teams was in January 2016, when India had led Australia and South Africa by a single point.

India have yielded the top spot for the first time since October 2016. This is largely because India had won 12 Tests and lost just one Test in 2016-17, the records of which were removed in the latest update. They had won all five series during this period including against Australia and England. On the other hand, Australia had lost to South Africa as well as to India in the same period.

South Africa have suffered the biggest rating fall of eight points, which sees them drop below Sri Lanka into sixth place. They had won three series in the period culled, while they have lost eight of their nine Tests since February 2019, playing against Sri Lanka, India and England.

India still lead the ICC World Test Championship, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine Test sides.

In the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, reigning world champions England (127) have increased their lead over India from six to eight points. New Zealand remain in third place, three points behind India. The top ten rankings remain unchanged.

Team rankings: Tests: 1. Australia 116; 2. New Zealand 115; 3. India 114; 4. England 105; 5. Sri Lanka 91; 6. South Africa 90; 7. Pakistan 86; 8. West Indies 79; 9. Bangladesh 55; 10. Zimbabwe 18.

Note: Afghanistan (57) and Ireland (0) have Test status but have not played enough matches to figure on the table.

ODIs: 1. England 127; 2. India 119; 3. New Zealand 116; 4. South Africa 108; 5. Australia 107; 6. Pakistan 102; 7. Bangladesh 88; 8. Sri Lanka 85; 9. West Indies 76; 10. Afghanistan 55; 11. Ireland 49; 12. Netherlands 44; 13. Oman 40; 14. Zimbabwe 39; 15. Scotland 26; 16. Nepal 18; 17. UAE 17; 18. Namibia 17; 19. USA 13; 20 PNG 0.

T20Is: Twenty20 rankings (top 20): 1. Australia 278; 2. England 268; 3. India 266; 4. Pakistan 260; 5. South Africa 258; 6. New Zealand 242; 7. Sri Lanka 230; 8. Bangladesh 229; 9. West Indies 229; 10. Afghanistan 228; 11. Zimbabwe 191; 12. Ireland 190; 13. UAE 186; 14. Scotland 182; 15. Nepal 180; 16. PNG 179; 17. Netherlands 178; 18. Oman 176; 19. Namibia 157; 20. Singapore 142 (+5).