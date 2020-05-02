23 outlaws arrested

Rawalpindi : As many as 23 outlaws were arrested from the limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi for their involvement in different crimes and drug smuggling.

SHO Taxila along with his team arrested proclaimed offender of Category-A Sher Ali alias Sheru wanted in crimes for robberies and murder.

SHO Cantonment Police Station arrested a proclaimed offender of Category-B, Afzal in case of cheque dishonour.

While Mandra Police arrested proclaimed offender, Azam, who was on wanted list of Mandra Police station in case of forged documents since 2019. In crackdown against kite sellers, Pirwadhai and RA Bazaar police stations arrested four culprits and also recovered more than 1000 kites and strings form them.

In crackdown against gamblers, Wah Cantonment Police arrested four gamblers and also recovered table money from them. In making action against one-wheeling, Sadar and Sadiqabad police stations arrested four wheelies and registered cases against them.