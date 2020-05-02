Disinfectant sprayed at QAU

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University administration on Friday began the spraying of disinfectant against coronavirus and fumigation against dengue on campus.

The exercise covered all residential colonies, medical centres, guest house, transport units, academic blocks and building and parking, administration building, mosques, huts, and all roads.

Secretary General of the QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor, Director Estate Matloob Hussain, Director Academics Dr Ishtiaq Ali, Dr Asif Jamal, Raja Qamar Rasheed Satti, and NDMA and Bahria Town representatives supervised it.

The campaign was launched on the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah.

Due to the efforts of QAU Alumni Association, NDMA and Bahria Town, the plan was executed successfully particularly Murtaza Noor Secretary General QAU Alumni Association managed this initiative very effectively.

Vice Chancellor QAU Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, faculty and employees of QAU appreciated the efforts and contributions of the Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association for always providing services whenever required at the QAU.