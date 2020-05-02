close
Sat May 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

Rainy spell forecast

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2020

Islamabad: As the temperatures are rising, the Met Office has forecast a rainy spell for Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next few days including today.

According to it, rain and thunderstorm coupled with strong winds is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper and southern Punjab, northern Balochsitan Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan until Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Islamabad