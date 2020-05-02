Eight persons injured in gas explosion

Rawalpindi : Eight persons of a family sustained burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in area of Dhoke Naju here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the gas explosion happened at a house in owing to gas leakage when stove was turned on, resulting eight persons identified Jameel 50, Umar 04, Faizan 05, Aqsa 18, Safia 16, Shan 06, Sufian 14 received minor burn injuries while Sabeela of 5 received serious burn injures whose 80 per cent of body had been burnt.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) form medical treatment.