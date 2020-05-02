Sheikh Rashid pays tributes to working class

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday reiterated his commitment to effectively protect the basic rights of workers and labourers of Pakistan Railways and to help them meet emerging challenges of globalisation amid coronavirus pandemic.

In his message on the occasion of Labour Day, he said we acknowledge with gratitude the valuable and an immense contribution of the labour class in the progress and development of the country as they are like our backbone.

“In a country like United States where 30 million people have been rendered jobless, will also have an impact on Pakistan and hundreds of thousands of people will fall below poverty line. But being Muslims we should not lose hope and I assure you that no labourer will be rendered jobless in Pakistan Railways. It is my commitment. I will continue my efforts for the welfare of workers of Pakistan Railways and ML-1, which is future of Pakistan will provide jobs to 100,000 people. This year we are planning to inaugurate the project this year and I am confident that Chinese leadership will visit Pakistan on this occasion.”

He pointed out that conronavirus has been a challenge for the staff of Pakistan Railways therefore, all of us should pray before God to help us. “May Allah bring about real change in the lives of working class of Pakistan which not only enable the children of families living below poverty line to dream big and may all his dreams come true,” he added.