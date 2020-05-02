Sindh awaits federal support

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has said that despite huge damage to crops by locust, the province is still awaiting any support from the federal government.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister criticised the federal government, saying the country was facing pandemics of coronavirus and locust, while the federal government was not giving any heed to the issue.

Locusts had entered into Sindh from India and Iran via Balochistan. It would prove more dangerous than coronavirus, as it would lead to drought-like situation in the country. The entire country, including Sindh was under threat of locust and there was no option left, except aerial spray, which was the responsibility of the federal government, as Sindh has no aircraft for aerial spray, the minister said.

Rahoo said the provincial government was using its field vehicles for spray to remove locusts, but it was not enough. He wondered why the federal government did not provide attention towards this serious issue, which could cause food security problem in the country.

Pakistan’s 60 percent rural population relied upon agriculture, while 40 percent urban population also received their food supplies from agriculture.