State Bank raises financing limit

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday enhanced financing limit of a single hospital or medical centre under its Refinance Facility for Combating COVID-19 (RFCC) from Rs200 million to Rs500 million, a statement said.

The central bank has taken this decision keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the country and with the need to strengthen health sector in the fight against COVID-19.

RFCC is an emergency funding facility to support hospitals / medical centres to develop their capacities for treatment of infected patients of COVID-19. The financing under this facility is being made available by the State Bank at zero percent to banks that can charge a maximum rate of three percent/annum to hospitals/medical centres.

The central bank has been continuously improving features of this facility to ensure timely financial support to hospitals/medical centres engaged in combating COVID-19.

So far, financing of Rs2.2 billion for 11 hospitals / medical centres has been approved, whereas financing requests of Rs3.6 billion for 23 hospitals/medical centres are being processed by the banks.