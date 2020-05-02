Teli demands Sindh to ease lockdown from Ramazan 15

KARACHI: Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Siraj Kassam Teli on Friday demanded the government to ease the lockdown from Ramazan 15 onwards to provide the much-awaited relief to small traders and shopkeepers.

“It (new coronavirus) has become part of our lives and we will have to live with it. We cannot afford to keep the businesses closed forever so the government will have to devise ways and means of how to safely get back to daily routine life in the presence of the virus,” Teli added.

He said opening the shops would allow small traders and shopkeepers to recover some of their losses during the last two weeks of Ramazan, when the business activities in all commercial markets become bullish ahead of Eidul Fitr.

He said despite facing severe hardships during the prolonged lockdown, the entire business and industrial community, especially small traders/shopkeepers suffered heavy losses, yet they fully cooperated and supported all the decisions taken by the government. Teli said now it was time to allow opening businesses with a condition to strictly adhere to the mutually agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As BMG was requested to intervene in this matter by the representatives of around 400 markets’ associations from all over the city, Teli, while extending full support and cooperation, appealed small traders and shopkeepers from all commercial markets to exhibit discipline and ensure strict compliance of SOPs.

“The commercial markets, after remaining suspended for 40 consecutive days, are likely to witness huge crowds due to Eid shopping season therefore, the small traders and shopkeepers will have to act sensibly and responsibly by adopting all precautionary measures.

Neither KCCI nor any association of small traders will support any shopkeeper whose shop will be sealed on failure to comply with the SOPs,” he warned.

Referring to government’s decision to allow around 200 industries to resume their activities during the lockdown, he noted that the finished goods of these industries were mostly supplied in the local markets to traders, wholesalers, retailers and shopkeepers etc.

But since the lockdown, the business cycle was completely choked, and needed immediate attention.