World stocks fall further after Trump's China tariff threat

By Monitoring Desk

LONDON: World stocks pulled back further on Friday on grim US economic data, mixed company results and President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower on weakness in Amazon and Apple shares.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,900.59, down 1.8 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.9 percent to 2,856.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also dropped 1.9 percent to 8,712.53.

Amazon dove 5.8 percent after the company cautioned that earnings in the second quarter would be entirely wiped out by expenses related to COVID-19 as it works to keep up with surging demand at a time when many brick-and-mortar stores are closed.

Apple shed 1.0 percent as it reported lower profits, with the pandemic hitting the iPhone maker on multiple fronts, disrupting its retail operations, suppliers in China and the finances of its customers.

London-listed stocks fell as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt, with the FTSE 100 down 2.2 percent, wiping out much of the strong gains earlier in the week.

"Trump sharpening his rhetoric against China is unnerving investors, as his team look into retaliatory measures over the coronavirus outbreak," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"The China trade war seems like an eternity ago after coronavirus has dominated market movements with such intensity over recent weeks. However, threats of more tariffs from Trump have hit a nerve with the markets and is adding to the downbeat sentiment heading into the weekend," she added.

Trading volumes were thin with many European markets closed for a May 1 public holiday.

In Asia, with many markets closed, the benchmark Nikkei index fell 2.8 percent, with declines led by chipmaking firms. Australian shares fell 5 percent, their most in five weeks.

"We need to be cautious as there have been reports that US President Donald Trump is considering retaliation against China over the new coronavirus," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Friday as massive output cuts began to kick in and top producers said they would turn the taps lower, while there were also hopes for a pick-up in demand as economies slowly reopen.

After a diabolical month for the commodity in which the May WTI contract fell to a mind-boggling minus $40, investors were a little more upbeat about the outlook, though analysts warned the market was not yet out of the woods.

In early trade, US benchmark WTI for June rose 3.3 percent at $19.47, having piled on 25 percent in each of the previous two days.

Brent for July delivery gained 2.5 percent to $27.13 on its first day of trading, with the June contract closing without any of the flurry of selling suffered by US oil two weeks ago.

"Demand has most likely troughed with several large economies now considering ´exit strategies´ or ´new normal´ and lifting draconian lockdown restrictions," said AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes.