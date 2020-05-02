Banks defer Rs236 billion loan repayments for one year

KARACHI: Banks have deferred at least Rs236 billion worth of loans for one year, while giving respite from repayments to 303,000 borrowers as of April 24, the central bank said on Friday, in a bid to help them overcome lockdown-driven financial hardships.

“More and more borrowers are benefiting from SBP’s relief package to extend loan principal repayments by one year,” the central bank said in a tweet.

“As of April 24, 2020, approximately 303,000 borrowers have been able to defer their principal payments amounting to Rs236 billion. The majority of the beneficiaries are small borrowers.”

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) further said benefits to 5,126 applications are under process. Borrowers are needed to submit a written request to the banks before 30th June, 2020 to avail the relaxation.

The total amount of principal coming due over the next year is about Rs4.7 trillion.

Since the central bank announced a plan to provide financial relief around three weeks ago, banks and development finance institutions are receiving requests for loan repayment deferral from borrowers.

SBP directed the banks to pause the payments of principal on loans and advances by one year, with no adverse consequences for the borrowers’ credit history.

This move aimed at easing borrowers’ financing constraints. For borrowers whose financial conditions require relief beyond extension of principal repayment for one year, the SBP has relaxed the regulatory criteria for restructuring/rescheduling of loans.

The loans that are re-scheduled/restructured within 180 days from the due date of payment will not be treated as defaults, and banks would also not be required to suspend the unrealised markup against such loans.

In addition, the timeline for classification of trade bills has been extended from 180 days to 365 days.

Borrowers availing consumer finance – auto, housing, personal loans, credit card – and who were regular on their payments up till 31 December, 2019 could also request banks to defer principal amount for 1 year without any fee or increase in markup.

The SBP also reduced the capital conservation buffer from its existing level of 2.5 percent to 1.5 percent to facilitate credit flows to borrowers.

This effectively increases the loanable funds available with banks by around Rs800 billion.

Furthermore, the debt burden ratio requirement for consumer loans has been relaxed from 50 percent to 60 percent, which is expected to allow about 2.3 million individuals to borrow more from banks.

Fast-spreading virus triggered emergency lockdown in the country.

The government closed borders, educational institutions and factories, and offices and recommended people to work from home. People are suffering pay disruption as businesses grind to halt. Since last week of March, banks are offering repayment deferrals on loans to businesses and customers affected by COVID-19 outbreak as it spreads in the country.