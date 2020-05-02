FBR one click away from paying Rs62 billion income tax refunds

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is one click away from transferring Rs62 billion worth of income tax refunds direct to the bank accounts of the claimants as part of government’s efforts to shore up lockdown-affected trade and industry of the country, officials said on Friday.

They said the tax departments i.e. Large Taxpayers’ Units (LTUs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) had completed the process of verification of refund claims.

“The amount of Rs62 billion has been verified against the available stock of claims,” the official added.

One official said the refund amount would be disbursed/transferred to IBANs (International Bank Account Numbers) of claimants through centralised payment system at FBR headquarters.

The refunds would be released after the announcement of the Prime Minister, which was likely due next week, the official said.

The government as part of relief program for trade and industry had decided to release stuck refunds of sales tax, federal excise duty, customs duty drawback, and income tax.

The authorities have already released repayments of around Rs100 billion including refund payment of sales tax and duty drawback.

The emergency cash transfer of tax refunds was made to dilute the impact of coronavirus outbreak-led lockdown in the country that brought the trade and industry to a halt. The sources said the release of payment of income tax had been categorised, which would be paid subject to approval from the ministry of finance.

However, they added that the FBR was prioritising the release of small amount refunds in the first phase in order to cover maximum number of claimants.

Tax managers have suggested that the payment of refunds should be made to big businesses, who had large number of employments, so they could able to disburse salaries.

They further suggested that banks and other financial institutions should not be prioritised for refund payments at this difficult time.

The tax machinery now was not prioritizing revenue collection, an official said adding that, instead for the first time in the FBR history its workforce was engaged in the payment of tax refunds.

The FBR has managed to clear the pendency of refund claims in both direct and indirect taxes. In the past the tax authorities were blamed for holding refund claims in order to show improved revenue collection growth.

However, during the last one month, on the directives of the government, the FBR officials worked round the clock including Saturdays and Sundays to verify the sales tax and income tax refund claims.

The officials said only those claims were pending which were either disputed or where taxpayers failed to produce evidence.