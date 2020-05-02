Merry-go-round

The edifice of a nation is built on development of its human resources through education, health, provision of justice and equal opportunities based strictly on merit. It is times of crisis like Covid-19 that we realize the deficiencies. Making education accessible to all citizens enables a nation to cultivate God-given talent to a few. Perhaps, if fortune smiles, a genius can emerge, whose knowledge in science, technology, medicine or economics can change the destiny of his/her people. We live in a world where the best and most qualified specialists in the relevant field appointed at the helm can make a world of a difference. This country over the years has witnessed a deterioration in the development of its water and power sector, agriculture produce, education, health and provision of basic necessities of life.

Yet we witness retired civil and uniformed bureaucrats appointed to head key corporations and state institutions. It is a never-ending merry go-around. What purpose do our universities and foreign qualified specialists serve if every state institution is to be headed by retired officers?

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore