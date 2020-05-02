Economic advice

This refers to the article, 'Covid-19 and the economy' (April 29) by Mohammad Zubair. The writer has thrown proper light on the overall performance of the PTI government, especially on the economic front by separating the effect of coronavirus. It is true that every new government criticizes the previous government of incompetence, corruption and maladministration and the PTI is no exception and this will continue. He has rightly criticized the PTI government for not meeting budget targets, but he should have known that any budget which is otherwise in deficit can never complete targets, especially when the targets are unrealistic. The writer missed the most important point that the PTI had a big handicap with no experience of past governance. Our economy revolves around adjustment of taxes and introducing amnesty schemes without realizing that when the economy is on ventilator these measures prove to be counterproductive and results can never be positive. Export incentive was given when all factories are closed, there is no rail road and air movement. Taking cover under Covid-19 of poor performance will not help as the economy was already in a bad shape due to the high cost of doing business, the main bone of contention between the government and the business community.

The writer should also have appreciated the government’s effort in providing Rs12000 to poor and daily wagers and other packages to different segments of society. Lastly, he should have mentioned that the government will not be allowed to take shelter by creating pressure of the 18th Amendment, and advised them to take on board all the political leadership in fighting the Corona battle.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi