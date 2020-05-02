close
May 2, 2020

Apology due

Newspost

 
May 2, 2020

The governor of Sindh should apologise for the way he spoke about the people of Sindh. How is it the fault of Sindhi people if he has been found corona positive. When Saeed Ghani got the virus, did he blame anyone else?

Everyone saw how irresponsible Imran Ismail was, visiting places with high protocol and not following any SOPs. Being the Sindh governor, he needs to apologize to the people of Sindh for his statement.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana

