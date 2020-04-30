Global corona toll crosses 225,000

ISLAMABAD: More than 225,857 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to international media reports. In total, 3,1190,567 cases have now been reported. In the United States, which has now passed the one-million-case mark, 60,640 people have died, the most of any country. Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 27,682 dead. Spain follows with 24,275, then France with 23,660 and the United Kingdom with 26,097.

Belgium is the country with the most deaths per capita.

More than 132,000 people have died in Europe from the coronavirus, three quarters of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

Another 325 people died of COVID-19 in Spain in a slight increase in the daily figure, pushing the overall toll past 24,000, the government said Wednesday.

Despite the rise from Tuesday´s figure of 301, it was the sixth consecutive day that the number has been below 400 in Spain, which has now lost 24,275 lives as a result of the coronavirus. The number of people who have recovered from the virus rose by 6,399 over the past 24 hours in what was a record daily high since the start of the epidemic, raising the overall number to 108,947.

China´s top legislature will hold its annual session next month after postponing the meeting for the first time in decades due to the coronavirus outbreak, official news agency Xinhua said.

The Communist Party leadership announced in February that it would put off the annual National People´s Congress (NPC) for the first time since the Cultural Revolution as the country battled the outbreak, which has since become a pandemic.

The rescheduled session on May 22 will be seen as a sign of confidence by the leadership that the country has largely brought its outbreak under control.

Meanwhile, an Australian mining magnate unveiled a deal to import 10 million coronavirus tests from China to Australia, despite a bitter diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Andrew Forrest, head of mining giant Fortescue, said he had used contacts to secure an order for the tests with Chinese genomics firm BGI Group at a significantly lower cost than from rival providers, amid fierce competition.

Guinea-Bissau´s prime minister, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, said Wednesday he had been infected with coronavirus, as three other ministers in the fragile West African state also tested positive.

"I have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, I am at home and I feel well," Nabiam said in a Facebook post.

Adding that the virus "exists and spreads easily," the prime minister urged citizens to stay home and "take every measure to save your life and those of your family".

The former Portuguese colony of some 1.8 million people has registered 73 coronavirus cases to date, with one fatality.

Authorities in the Indonesian capital Jakarta have temporarily closed the operations of some 100 companies found to have defied orders not to do business during the pandemic.

More than 500 other firms which are still allowed to operate were issued warnings for breaching health protocols by not enforcing mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, officials said.

Turkey´s official death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 3,081, the health minister said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Fahrettin Koca said 89 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours while there were 2,936 new cases.

The total number of reported infections is now 117,589, as Turkey remains the worst hit country in the Middle East.

During a press conference earlier on Wednesday, Koca said Turkey was now in the "peak period", adding: "We see a downward trend" in new cases.

He added 7,428 health workers had been infected, which is around 6.5 percent of the total number of cases.

Turkey has taken a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus including shutting schools, restaurants and other public spaces.

There are also all-day weekend curfews in 31 cities including Ankara and Istanbul, with a three-day lockdown set to begin Friday, a public holiday.

meanwhile, Germany is extending an existing warning against foreign travel until June 14 as curbs remain in place in many countries to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We have not yet reached the point where we can recommend carefree travel," Maas said, adding "therefore it is necessary to extend the worldwide travel warning until mid-June".

Europe´s biggest economy has brought home 240,000 stranded tourists in the last four weeks, Maas said, adding that "we´re not going to undertake such an action again in the coming summer".