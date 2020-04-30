Jailed JUI-F leader refuses to get tested for Covid-19

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s son Hafiz Hussain Kifayat said on Wednesday that his father had refused to be tested for Covid-19 fearing for his life at the district jail in Mansehra.“My father is behind bars under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order since April 14, but the district administration didn’t screen him for Covid-19. Now when the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench is going to take up his bail plea, a team of the district administration arrived at the jail to take his swab but my father refused to be tested for pandemic fearing threat to his life,” Mr Kifayt told reporters here on Wednesday.