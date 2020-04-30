ANP leader vows to protect 18th Amendment

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central secretary-general Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said his party would not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to make any changes to the 18th Constitutional Amendment and cut the shares of provinces in the National Finance Commission Award. He said this while talking to reporters at his residence. Other party leaders including Zar Ali Khan, Abbas Khan and others were also present on the occasion. Mian Iftikhar said the ANP would defend the Constitution, including 18th Amendment tooth and nail and would not allow cut in the shares of provinces in the NFC Award. He said meddling with the 18th Constitutional Amendment was a conspiracy, which, he feared, would endanger the unity of federation and cohesion among the provinces and the Centre. The ANP leader said the constitutional amendment was historic as it had ensured the rights of smaller provinces and nobody should even think of doing away with it.