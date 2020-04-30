Rabbani vows to resist any modification in 18th Amend

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said 18th constitutional Amendment is the property of the provinces and the federation and any attempt to undermine it, circumvent it or amend it, will be resisted at all forums.

“The political fall-out of disturbing this national consensus will have disastrous consequences for the federation,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Raza Rabbani said the 18th Amendment passed unanimously by Parliament, without dissent as it expressed will of various nationalities of Pakistan, all political parties in Parliament, provinces and the Pakistani nation. He said the 18th Amendment brought the nationalist forces on the table for a dialogue.

Raza Rabbani said 18th Amendment blunted the extreme nationalist movements that were tripping the federation. He said the 18th Amendment has starved the voice of dissent against the Punjab province.

The former chairman said 18th Amendment has made the provinces stakeholders in their natural resources and through participatory federalism broken their isolation in the federation. He said the 18th Amendment transferred greater administrative and authority to the provinces.