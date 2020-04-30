close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Newspaper hawker commits suicide

National

Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

KASUR: A newspaper hawker Wednesday committed suicide due to lockdown financial problems at Rasoolpura in the limits of Phoolnagar police.Saeed Qaiser, a father of 6 children, was facing severe financial constraints and committed suicide.Police are investigating.

YOUTH KILLS SISTER: A 15-year-old youth stabbed to death his one sister and injured two other sisters at Arzanipur area of Allahabad. Shaukat Ali Khan told police that his son Saryab Khan was sitting with his sisters Sultana, Zareena and Nabeela in the house. They exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage, Saryab stabbed to death Nabeela, 14, and injured Zareena, 17 and Sultana, 19. The injured were shifted to hospital. Police have registered a case.

