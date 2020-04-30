Sindh not ending lockdown: minister

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday dismissed reports that claimed the province was ending the province-wide lockdown today (Thursday) as the COVID-19 tally in the province soared to 5,695. Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said: "No decision has been taken to end the lockdown although, a meeting was held in this regard." Shah said the government wished to grant relaxation to business activities on the SOPs. "We will inform the public when a decision has been finalised," he said. The information minister said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had imposed the restrictions keeping in mind the best interests of the people. "Businesses will be allowed to resume in accordance with the SOPs. For now, we have permitted them to resume activities via online services," he added.