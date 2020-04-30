People given face masks, sanitizers

OKARA: DSP Traffic Pir Riaz Ahmed Wednesday distributed face masks and sanitizers among citizens. He urged people to save their children from Covid-19 by abiding by precautionary and social distancing measurers.

BREACH IN MINI-CANAL DESTROYS CROPS: A ten-foot breach developed in a mini-canal and its water damaged hundreds of acres of crops. The breach entered wheat crops in Sahniwala near Depalpur. The locals made unsuccessful attempts to plug the breach. The workers of canal department plugged the breach.

PEOPLE URGED TO WITHSTAND HARD TIME WITH DETERMINATION: PTI local leader Dr Muhammad Azam Khan Wednesday said coronavirus has affected people economically and socially across the globe. Talking to reporters, he said we should observe precautionary measures for the safety of ourselves and others. He said hard times require determination and as a nation we should extend our cooperation to others these days.

He urged philanthropists to help the people along with the government.

TWO DRUG PEDDLERs HELD: Police Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sadr Depalpur police arrested Zahid Jamil and recovered 2.5 kilogram charas from his possession.

Meanwhile, B-Division police detained Boota Bhatti of Sirki Mohallah and recovered 2,065 gram charas from him.