Prisoner dies in jail

JHANG: A prisoner was found dead on Wednesday morning who was shifted to the District Jail one day ago.

Reportedly, Saifullah (52) of Chiniot was arrested by Chiniot Sadar police in a case of land possession dispute and later he was shifted to the District Jail Jhang.

However, his family was informed about his death.

District Jail Superintendent Farooq Sultan told The News that Saifullah along with other prisoners was provided food at Sehr time and sent to his lock-up.

Later, the jail staff found him in a critical condition and

immediately shifted him to the jail hospital and later to the DHQ Hospital in serious condition but he could not survive, he told.

His postmortem and judicial probe were in progress, he added.