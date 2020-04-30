Five more Covid-19 deathsraise toll to 100 in Punjab

LAHORE: The death of five more Covid-19 patients on Wednesday raised the death toll to 100, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 5,827 with the addition of 97 new cases in the province. Three Covid-19 patients died in Lahore and two in Rawalpindi.

Out of a total of 100 Covid-19 fatalities in Punjab so far, 49 deaths occurred in Lahore, 24 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Multan, three each in Faisalabad and Gujrat, two each in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Attack, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh. Out of total confirmed Covid-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 3,048 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission. From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where the number reached 1,469. As many as 320 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 216 from Gujrat, 163 from Gujranwala, 118 from Sialkot, 70 from Multan, 65 from Rahim Yar Khan, 59 from Jhelum, 58 each from Kasur and Faisalabad, 54 from Sargodha, 49 from Vehari, 38 from Jhang, 30 from Mandi Bahauddin, 28 from Hafizabad, 27 from DG Khan, 23 from Muzaffargarh, 20 from Mianwali, 19 each from Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Attock, 18 from Okara, 15 from Narowal, 13 each from Khushab and Nankana Sahib, 12 from Bahawalnagar, 11 from Chiniot, 10 from Bhakkar, seven each from Pakpattan and Toba Tek Singh, six from Khanewal, four each from Lodhran and Chakwal and two each from Sahiwal and Layyah.

Of 1,926 confirmed Covid-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 from Sargodha, 126 from Multan, 106 from Lodhran, 67 from Bhakkar, 61 from Muzaffargarh, 56 from Rahim Yar Khan, 54 from Jhelum, 46 from Vehari, 43 from Bahawalpur, 38 from Layyah, 35 from Hafizabad, 33 from Mandi Bahauddin, 32 from Khushab, 30 from Rawalpindi, 28 from Nankana Sahib, 27 from Bahawalnagar, 26 from Narowal, 22 each from Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 from Gujranwala, 18 from Faisalabad, 16 from Attock, 13 from Pakpattan, 12 from Sheikhupura, 10 from Gujrat, eight from Sahiwal, seven from Mianwali, six from Khanewal and two from Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 from Gujranwala, 25 from Sargodha and 23 from Faisalabad. Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine from DG Khan, seven from Gujranwala, three each from Sialkot and Jhelum, two from Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad. So far 77,619 tests have been performed in Punjab. As many as 1,510 patients have recovered and returned home. Presently, 22 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units.

Meanwhile, seven people, including one coronavirus patients, two corona suspects and four who tested negative for the virus, died at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital on Wednesday. According to doctors, Abdul Ghafoor, 80, tested positive for the virus, Rashida Bibi, 80, and Nazar Hussain, 60, of Multan tested negative for the virus and Wahid Bukhsh, 35, of Dera Ghazi Khan and Naseem Bibi, 71, of Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Shafi, 70, and Qadir, 70, of Multan tested negative for coronavirus.