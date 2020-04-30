Bahria Town starts ration distribution to deserving people

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain has said tens of thousands of Pakistani labourers have been left jobless due to coronavirus lockdown and they are finding it difficult to support their families.

Malik Riaz said he will spend billions of rupees to support such people and he won’t allow anyone to die of hunger. He said he would spend all his resources given by Almighty Allah, if needed, to send ration to the needy people by sending truckloads of relief goods to the poor neighbourhoods of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. He said the process has been initiated on emergency basis and dozens of trucks of Bahria Town have been dedicated for relief purposes.

Malik Riaz said every ration bag will have flour, sugar, rice, pulses, cooking oil, dry milk, dates and other essential items. He said special arrangements are made to ensure safety from coronavirus by adhering to the principle of social distancing during distribution of relief package and Bahria Dastarkhwan.

He said the teams of Bahria Town are very efficient and he often personally visit and supervise the relief distribution efforts.

Malik Riaz said he remains in constant contact with NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and seeks lists of poor neighbourhoods and dispatches relief goods the very next day after getting lists.

He said the process of distribution of ration will continue till the end of Ramazan.

He said Dastarkhwan will be initiated after Eid. Bahria Town also arranges free medical treatment for poor and deserving people wherever noticed by the staff.