21 essential items prices notification issued

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has issued a notification fixing the prices of 21 basic edibles items. According to the notification, Rice Super Basmati New rate is Rs 130 per kg, Rice Super Basmati Old Rs 140, Daal Channa Rs 128 and 120, Daal Mong 205, Daal Mash (Washed) Rs 210, Daal Masoor Rs 93-110. Mutton price Rs 800per kg, Beef Rs 400 per kg, Baisan Rs 130 per kg, Tandoori Roti 100 gram Rs 6 and Simple Naan (100 gram) Rs 10. Similarly, the prices of White Channa Rs 100 per kg, Milk Rs 70 per liter, yogurt Rs 80 per kg while rate of red chili would be Rs 300 per kg.

2,150 bags of rice seized: On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Omar Daraz Gondal while taking action against the hoarders seized 2,150 bags of rice, 300 bags of ghee, 100 bags of sugar, 30 bags of pulses and offered them for sale in the general market. He also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on hoarders.