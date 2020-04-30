Smart lockdown results in rise in coronavirus cases

MULTAN: Smart lockdowns reportedly have resulted in an increase in Covid-19 cases in south Punjab districts.

The News has learnt from official documents that the ease in lockdown has created an alarming situation in the south Punjab districts.

According to Punjab Health Department statistics available with The News, an 82 percent increase in coronavirus positive cases and a 20 percent rise in fresh arrival of the virus cases at hospitals of south Punjab have been observed. The statistics indicated a rise in coronavirus positive cases from April 20 to 28. The rise in coronavirus cases is being attributed to the soft lockdown and less strictness in implementation of coronavirus precautionary measures and social distancing steps.

Three south Punjab districts comparatively have shown high rise in coronavirus positive cases and six districts have shown a medium rise in corona cases. Only two districts have demonstrated low rise in corona positive cases. The News has investigated corona statistics in eleven south Punjab districts and discussed the findings with health experts. The experts said more coronavirus cases are witnessed in districts where treatment facilities are poor. Some 128 people tested positive in the last eight days in the region. Multan, Rahimyar Khan and Vehari districts have shown an increase in corona cases. While in Multan district coronavirus cases have doubled as 38 suspect patients tested positive in Multan. The Rahimyar Khan is taken as the second most vulnerable district where 21 people tested positive for the virus. Vehari district was famous for having less coronavirus patients, but now the district has become the third most vulnerable in south Punjab. Muzaffargarh district was being considered as one of the safest districts in the corona outbreak a couple of days ago, but now the district has 21 coronavirus tested positive cases.

Similarly, corona positive cases rose in Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Layyah and Khanewal districts. In Khanewal district there was no coronavirus patient but the district has six corona positive cases. Talking to reporters, Nishtar Hospital doctors and members of Pakistan Medical Association have urged the Punjab government to review lockdown strategy, otherwise, they feared the situation would become extremely critical in coming days.

