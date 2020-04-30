PML-N leaders back campaign to reduce wedding show-offs

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have backed a campaign of a group of students to cut down expenses on weddings in Pakistan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has expressed concern over the growing trend of extravagant spending on weddings in Pakistan, which is putting social pressures on less-privileged segments of the society. “This trend unfortunately has reached epic proportions where the extravagance and fanfare are taking a toll particularly on those having to do it out of societal pressures,” she said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

A group of students of LSE launched a social awareness campaign, 'LouJee', to stop people from spending enormous amount of money at weddings, and mobilized social media platforms to create awareness and seek endorsements from prominent politicians, cricketers, actors, media personalities to spread the word in the society.

“Those Allah has blessed with affluence should come forward to lead by example and change the trend,” Maryam Nawaz said, and backed the campaign by saying, “Well done LSE!”

A group of 48 students of a course “Web Design and Online Journalism” at LSE led by five heads including Hammad Amer, Muhammad Iman Ali, Mahnoor Ghalib, Zoha and Moiz had run a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter under a hashtag #badlozamana to help reduce social pressure on poor segments of society through reduced expenditures on weddings in Pakistan. “The poor people have to take loans to marry off their children for extended and expensive wedding functions as well as to arrange dowry by the girls’ parents,” Hammad Amer told The News.

He said Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Asif, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Senator Mushahid Hussain, and many other politicians, cricketers, showbiz artistes and prominent media anchors have already endorsed the campaign.

“People must make quarantine life productive and join hands with 'LouJee' to suggest ways in which Pakistani weddings can be made less extravagant and simpler,” he added.

In a video message, PML-N leader Khwaja Asif promised his support at all forums, saying that he is ready to talk about this matter in parliament too.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt said she is happy to be part of ‘LouJee’ campaign to guide and stop people from spending huge amounts at weddings. “It’s a great time for a great change,” she added.

Senator Mushahid Hussain termed the campaign a worthy cause for austerity, which deserves full support, especially in these troubled times of weakening economy and coronavirus. “With rise in poverty and unemployment, let’s get our priorities right, ostentatious display of wealth at weddings is vulgar wastage, un-Islamic and unacceptable,” he added.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal supported the campaign being run at Lahore School of Economics to stop people from spending enormous amount of money at weddings. “Simplicity should be adopted in weddings and let’s say “no” to extravaganza,” he said with a hashtag #badlozamana.