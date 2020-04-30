close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Covid-19: PIA’s services put under Essential Services Act

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

LAHORE: Consequent to the Covid-19 pandemic and a large number of Pakistani community/diaspora still stranded in foreign countries with expired visas and limited resources; in order to ensure uninterrupted and continual operation of rescue, evacuation and repatriation efforts, the services of PIA have been put under the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952, with immediate effect and for a period of six months by the government. It is hoped that through the implementation of this act, the departments and employees of the company will generate greater synergy in achieving the objective of complete repatriation of stranded Pakistanis across the globe and the company will contribute positively to this national service

that is a gigantic task considering the number of expatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad.

The government acknowledges the efforts put in by the brave men and women of the national flag carrier by putting their lives at risk in operating over 160 flights and evacuating over 27,000 Pakistanis and foreign nationals till date.

Latest News

More From Top Story