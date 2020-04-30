COVID-19 threat: Punjab govt orders priority healthcare facilities for judges

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government has issued a direction as “urgent” to all concerned to ensure that in the wake of corona epidemic, “priority healthcare facilities” are offered to the judges of High Court, district judiciary etc.

Issued by Special Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab on April 27, the letter directed “to ensure that maximum care, facilitation and priority is accorded to any such suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases”.

“This must be circulated to all concerned for strict compliance,” the letter issued with the signature of Dr Salman Shahid, Additional Secretary (Technical), read.

Addressed to all the vice chancellors of public sector Medical Universities in Punjab, all the principals of public sector medical colleges, all the heads of specialized medical institutions, and all the medical superintendents of teaching hospitals in Punjab.

According to the letter, despite general lockdown of government offices and institutions in the wake of corona epidemic, the office and courts of the district judiciary and the courts of the honorable judges of the Lahore High Court are open to deal with any urgent and immediate business.

“In this scenario, despite all precautions, the incidence of COVID-19 amongst the judges and staff of these courts in not unlikely. In case of any such untoward instance, the heads and medical superintendents of all healthcare establishments are hereby directed to ensure that maximum care, facilitation and priority is accorded to any such suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

Copy of letter has been sent for information of Minister for Health, Punjab; Registrar, Lahore High Court, Lahore; Chairman, CEAG; CEO, Punjab Healthcare Commission, Lahore; Director General Health Services, Punjab; Deputy Secretary (Admin), SHC & ME Department; Deputy Secretary (Establishment), SHC & ME Department; PSO to Secretary, government of the Punjab, SHC & ME Department; PSO to Secretary, government of the Punjab, P & SHC Department; PS to Special Secretary, government of the Punjab, SHC & ME Department; and, PA to Additional Secretary (Technical), SHC & ME Department.