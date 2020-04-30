Naval forum resolves to continue relief operations of Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, while chairing Command and Staff Conference on Wednesday, expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy.

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded here at Naval Headquarters. The conference, chaired by the Naval Chief, was participated by the field commanders through video tele-conference from respective field headquarters.

"The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and successful conduct of series of Live Weapon Firings with utmost professionalism and commitment," the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.

The forum also discussed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and resolved to maintain operational preparedness and simultaneous support to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy. Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.