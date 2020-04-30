Coronavirus death toll in India crosses 1,000

ISLAMABAD: The death toll in India due to coronavirus crossed 1,000 mark on Wednesday as it has been given as 1,007, while the number of infections climbed to 31,332.

Seventy deaths have been reported since Tuesday evening. According to Indian union health ministry, the number of active cases stood at 22,629 whereas 7,695 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. One hundred and eleven foreign nationals are among the active cases. Of the 70 since Tuesday evening, 31 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 19 from Gujarat, seven from Madhya Pradesh, five from Rajasthan, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. Of the 1,007 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 400 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 181, Madhya Pradesh at 120, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 34 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.