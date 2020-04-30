Faisal Edhi again tested positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Edhi Foundation's chief Faisal Edhi was again tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.His test was conducted on April 27 at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad and on Wednesday, its result was announced as positive. Faisal, the son of the world-renowned philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, was recently tested positive for the coronavirus in Islamabad.

Faisal had also met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad but he had said he did not shake hands with anyone in the Prime Minister House. Faisal's family had also been tested and was found safe from the virus. He is now in isolation in Islamabad.