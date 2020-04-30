Shahbaz pleads for Kashmiris’ rights

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif while paying tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the people of Indian-held Kashmir has said the reputation and authenticity of international institutions won’t be established until the people of Kashmir get their right to self-determination and freedom from the Indian tyranny.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said Kashmiris have been braving inhumane Indian oppression through their faith and conviction. This illegal occupation of Kashmir is an open challenge and violation of all human rights conventions and UN resolutions, he said. Unarmed innocent Kashmiris are laying down their lives every hour, waiting for the day when the promised right to self-determination would be given to them.

Shahbaz said the new chapter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brutalities was unleashed on August 5, 2019. Since that day, the people of Kashmir are reeling under the crushing curfew, lockdown and a total communication blackout under the racist BJP government in open violation of all human rights.

He said the assets and lands of Kashmiris have been snatched away, and now their lives are being taken away while their loved ones watch helplessly and the civilized world continues to be a silent spectator. On the one hand, the occupying forces are martyring Kashmiris while, on the other, coronavirus has gripped them.